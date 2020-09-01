NAACP leaders condemn Pitt County’s decision to keep in-person learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NAACP officials in Pitt County say they’re disappointed with Pitt County School leaders’ decision to stay with in-person classes.

The school board voted seven to two last week to continue offering face-to-face and remote learning.

The vote came after the board got a requested recommendation from county health director John Silvernail.

The doctor recommended a month-long switch to remote learning only.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson says the board’s decision puts children from minority communities at risk.

“I can’t imagine they would want to jeopardize the health and well-being of teachers, students and staff,” said Henderson. “Once they come in to the school system to do their job, they have to go back home to their families in their home environment, and this could be very detrimental.”

Henderson says he would like to see the board take advice and guidance from health professionals seriously.

“We are in a crisis,” said Henderson. “We are in a pandemic. We cannot play with people’s lives like the Board of Education has done.”