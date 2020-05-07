Nags Head suspends recycling service indefinitely, cancels July 4th fireworks due to COVID-19

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — In a meeting Wednesday, officials with the Town of Nags Head made decisions on how to move forward in light of the latest coronavirus updates in their area.

The Board of Commissioners voted to suspend the town's curbside recycling service starting May 18. They say the cause of the decision stems from budget issues related to COVID-19 and other, continued issues with the disposal of items.

“The recycling industry continues to struggle and many local governments are facing similar challenges. Our Board does not feel comfortable contracting this service under these conditions at this point. We’re looking forward to re-visiting this service in the future, but it has to be both good for the environment and cost-effective for our town.” CLIFF OGBURN | NAGS HEAD TOWN MANAGER

In mid-January, Nags Head’s recycling contractor, Bay Disposal of Norfolk, let officials know the recyclables collected from the town were being transported to a waste-to-energy facility in Portsmouth.

The company went on to explain this had to be done because the hauler had been unable to find a buyer for the material.

After learning of Bay Disposal’s inability to find a purchaser for the items, officials say they have been working with the recycling industry, as well the Department of Environmental Quality, to find a solution.

As a result of Wednesday’s decision, starting May 18, all blue recycling carts in Nags Head will be used for trash.

In addition to the recycling announcement, town leaders have decided to cancel the annual “4th of July Firework Spectacular” in light of the latest coronavirus numbers.