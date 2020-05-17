Naked, intoxicated man arrested after jumping into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Wilmington Police arrested a man after he jumped into the Cape Fear River naked on Saturday.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Wilmington police responded to Water Street and Market in reference to a clearly intoxicated individual stripping naked and jumping into the Cape Fear River.

Upon arrival, officers located 56-year-old Michael Graham in the water, clinging to the dock.

EMS and Fire responded and were able to get the subject out safely. He was arrested and charged with Public Consumption, Disorderly Conduct and Indecent Exposure, and given a $1,000 bond.