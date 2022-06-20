GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Pitt County location will host a Pride event Saturday, June 25th for the immediate Pitt County community.

From 10 am to 2 pm at the Town Commons, the event will feature mental health resources and more, food trucks, and live entertainment including local drag performances from ENC Pride, Underground Presents, and Molly’s Presents Drag!

A raffle basket will also be up for grabs filled with local vendor items.

The Pride event is FREE and any proceeds will benefit NAMI Pitt County.

Following the event at 3 pm, is the option for a Pride Paddle down the Tar River with LGBTQ woman-owned business, Knee Deep Adventures. The paddle will last 1-2 hours and then stop for a social on a sandbar, so guests are encouraged to bring drinks and snacks as well as their furry friends as long as they are dog-friendly. The cost is $30 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

NAMI is a national organization, with over 30 chapters in North Carolina. They are dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating on behalf of persons with mental illness. The Pitt County chapter meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm at First Christian Church in Greenville. Call the North Carolina helpline at 800-451-9682 or visit their website naminc.org. for additional information on resources and assistance.