Nash Co. Sheriff’s Office employees to be featured on ‘Animal Planet’ TV show

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that two of its employees will be featured in an upcoming episode of a TV show on Animal Planet.



The NCSO said Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Allison, and Emergency Services Telecommunicator Amy Tanner, were filmed and interviewed by Animal Planet on Tuesday, about a local animal rescue they were recently involved in.

NCSO officials did not release details on the animal they rescued in this case, but said their interviews and video about the rescue will air sometime in January, 2020 on an un-named show on the Aminal Planet TV channel.



Nash County Animal Control staff, the Humane Society U.S., the Barn Sanctuary, Ziggy’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary, The Sentient Project, Dr. Kristie, and other volunteers were involved in this rescue.