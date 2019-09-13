SHARPSBURG, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office will offer free chili, hot dogs, and kid-friendly activities at a public event this weekend in Sharpsburg.
The “Hot Dogs and Kids Event” will be held this Saturday, from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M., at 3721 Main Street in Sharpsburg.
NCSO officials said the event will offer “the Tri-County’s best chili,” hot dogs, and kids’ activities.
Deputies will be “highly visible” from the intersection of Hathaway Boulevard and Mill Branch Road, to make it easier for everyone to find the event.
Nash Co. Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Hot Dogs and Kids Event’ this Saturday
SHARPSBURG, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office will offer free chili, hot dogs, and kid-friendly activities at a public event this weekend in Sharpsburg.