Nash County confirms additional COVID-19 related death

WNCT
by: Dalisa Robles
FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)
(WNCT) The Nash County Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19 related death.
The female patient, in her mid-90s, died on October 2 from complications associated with the virus.
WNCT-TV