Nash County couple splits $997,400 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. – Constance Cannon and her husband, Luthor, were shocked to learn their Cash 5 tickets won them a $997,400 jackpot.

“It’s crazy,” said Luthor. “It was just amazing to see those numbers,” agreed Constance.

Luthor purchased two tickets, using his own numbers on each one, for Sunday’s Cash 5 drawing from the Yemen Food Mart on Starling Way in Rocky Mount and gifted one of the tickets to his wife.

The next day, while out grocery shopping, he stopped back at the store to check his ticket.

“It said, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ he told me,” recalled Constance. “When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone. And when I looked at them, I just started crying.”

The couple split the jackpot, and each won $498,700. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Luthor and his wife each took home $352,830.

“It’s just amazing that we won this amount of money,” said Constance. “We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $4.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Nash County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.