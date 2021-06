HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men who were last seen on Tuesday, May 25.

Brandon Lynch and Howard Hill were last seen on Ita Road in Hollister. Deputies are also looking for a 2008 yellow Chevy Cobalt with North Carolina plates THJ5080.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Lynch and Hill contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at at 252-459-4121.