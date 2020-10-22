Nash County Health Department announces additional COVID-19 related death

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the sixty-seventh COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The male patient, in his late 80’s, with underlying health conditions died on October 21 from complications associated with the virus.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual”, said Nash County Health Deputy Director Trey Wright. “At the Nash County Health Department, we are in the business of helping our community. One thing you can do to help others is by practicing the 3 “W”s,” added Wright.\

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.