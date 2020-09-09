Nash County Health Department announces county’s 31st and 32nd COVID-19 related deaths

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the 31st and 32nd COVID-19 associated deaths in Nash County.

The 31st COVID-19 death, a male patient in his early 80’s with underlying health conditions, died on September 5, 2020.

The 32nd COVID-19 death was a male patient in his early 60’s with underlying health conditions who died on September 6.

To protect the privacy of both families, no further information will be released.

“Our prayers and condolences go to both families and loved ones,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19,” added Hill.

Nash County Health Department continues to ask county citizens to practice preventative and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.