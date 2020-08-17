Nash County Health Department announces its 17th COVID-19 related death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the seventeenth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The female patient, in her early 70’s, with underlying health conditions died on August 15, 2020, from complications associated with the virus. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual”, said Nash County Health Deputy Director Trey Wright. “At the Nash County Health Department, we are in the business of helping our community. One thing you can do to help others is by practicing the 3 “W”s,” added Wright.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.