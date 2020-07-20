Nash County Health Department announces its 10th COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the tenth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

Health officials said the male patient, in his early 90’s, with underlying health conditions, died on July 19 from complications associated with the virus and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” says Trey Wright, Nash County Deputy Health Director. “I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a mask while out in public; waiting for at least six feet apart from others to avoid close contact, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when washing hand washing isn’t an option,” added Wright.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.