RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) After a good day of crabbing, Jordan Sexton of Columbia stopped to buy a single Jumbo Bucks ticket and reeled in the $750,000 top prize.

“I had a good day at work and was feeling good that day,” recalled Sexton. “I went back to my truck and scratched it and had to sit there and look at it for about 10 minutes to realize that I wasn’t seeing things.”