Nash County Health Department confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting additional COVID-19 associated deaths in Nash County.

The 70th death was a male patient in his late 80s with underlying health conditions, he died on October 12.

The 71st death was a female patient in her early 70s with underlying health conditions who died on October 23.

“Our prayers and condolences go to both families, loved ones and caregivers,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19,” added Hill.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.