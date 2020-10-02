Nash County Health Department confirms additional COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the forty-fourth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The male patient, in his late 90’s, with underlying health conditions died on September 26, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our condolences and prayers are with the family, friends, and caregivers of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.