Nash County Health Department confirms additional COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the forty-ninth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The female patient, in her late 80s, with underlying health conditions died on October 3, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers of this individual”, said Nash County Health Deputy Director Trey Wright. “At the Nash County Health Department, we are in the business of helping our community. One thing you can do to help others is by practicing the 3 “W”s,” added Wright.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.