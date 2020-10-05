Nash County Health Department confirms additional COVID-19 related deaths

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the forty-fifth and forty-sixth COVID-19 associated deaths in Nash County.

The forty-fifth, a female patient in her early 60s with underlying health conditions, died on October 3.

The forty-sixth was a male patient in his early 70s with underlying health conditions who died on October 4.

To protect the privacy of both families, no further information will be released.

“Our prayers and condolences go to both families and loved ones,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19,” added Hill.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.