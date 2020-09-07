Nash County Health Department confirms its 13th COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the thirteenth COVID-19 death in Nash County.

The male patient, in his late 60’s, with underlying health conditions died on September 6, 2020, from complications associated with the virus and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.

Nash County Health Department continues to ask county citizens to practice preventative and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.