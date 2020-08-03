Nash County Health Department confirms its 13th COVID-19 related death

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

NASH COUNTY, N.C, (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the 13th COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The female patient was in her late 60’s, with underlying health conditions and she died on August 2, from complications associated with the virus, and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.

For more information about testing services, you can call the Nash County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline: 252-462-2079.