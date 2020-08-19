Nash County Health Department confirms its 18th COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the eighteenth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

Health officials said, “The male patient, in his late 70’s, with underlying health conditions died on August 18, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.”

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.