Nash County Health Department confirms its 37th COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the thirty-seventh COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The female patient, in her early 50’s, with underlying health conditions died on September 14, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.

Nash County Health Department continues to ask county citizens to practice preventative and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus