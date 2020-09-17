Nash County Health Department confirms its 38th COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the thirty-eighth COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The male patient, in his late 80’s, with underlying health conditions died on September 15 2020, from complications associated with the virus and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual”, said Nash County Health Director William Hill. “Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is of utmost concern,” added Hill.