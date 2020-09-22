Nash County Health Department confirms the county’s 41st Forty-COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the forty-first COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.
The male patient, in his late 60’s, with underlying conditions died on September 22, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“Our prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.
Nash County Health Department continues to ask county citizens to practice preventative and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.