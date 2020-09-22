Nash County Health Department confirms the county’s 41st Forty-COVID-19 related death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the forty-first COVID-19 associated death in Nash County.

The male patient, in his late 60’s, with underlying conditions died on September 22, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

“Our prayers are with the family and friends of this patient,” said William Hill Jr., Nash County Health Director. “It is imperative that we continue to put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19” added Hill.

Nash County Health Department continues to ask county citizens to practice preventative and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.