RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlie Bryant of Spring Hope took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Bryant bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Duck Thru on South N.C. 581 in Spring Hope. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Bryant arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.55 billion annuity or $679.8 million in cash. The jackpot represents the fourth largest in U.S. history.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. A $10 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped Nash County build the new Red Oak Elementary School. For details on other ways Nash County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.