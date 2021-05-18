Nash County man reveals $150,000 prize over dinner

RALEIGH – Donald Bauer of Rocky Mount played his crossword-themed lottery ticket over dinner and found 10 words that spelled out a $150,000 prize.

“I was at McDonalds, eating a burger before I went to work,” he said. “I almost choked on it. I couldn’t believe it. It was cool.”

Bauer purchased his winning $5 Extreme Cashword ticket from Jeffries Road Food Mart on Jeffries Road in Rocky Mount.

“I love the crosswords,” he said. “I’ve been playing them for a long time.”

Bauer claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

“I was thinking about getting a new truck — a Chevrolet,” said Bauer. “And I’m going to try to invest.”

Bauer won the last $150,000 top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.