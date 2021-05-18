Nash County man reveals $150,000 prize over dinner

Local

by: NC Education Lottery

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH – Donald Bauer of Rocky Mount played his crossword-themed lottery ticket over dinner and found 10 words that spelled out a $150,000 prize.

“I was at McDonalds, eating a burger before I went to work,” he said. “I almost choked on it. I couldn’t believe it. It was cool.”

Bauer purchased his winning $5 Extreme Cashword ticket from Jeffries Road Food Mart on Jeffries Road in Rocky Mount.

“I love the crosswords,” he said. “I’ve been playing them for a long time.”

Bauer claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

“I was thinking about getting a new truck — a Chevrolet,” said Bauer. “And I’m going to try to invest.”

Bauer won the last $150,000 top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV