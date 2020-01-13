Nash County man sentenced to 15 years as Armed Career Criminal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Nash County man has been sentenced to 15 years as Armed Career Criminal, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said that Arthur Thomas Vick, 61, of Rocky Mount, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Vick was found to be an Armed Career Criminal thereby subjecting him to a minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

He was named in an indictment filed on October 10, 2018, charging him with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On September 18, 2019, Vick pleaded guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, on August 24, 2018, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment.

The caller reported Vick threatened her with a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers observed Vick in a shouting match with the female.

The officers discovered a loaded firearm hidden in Vick’s waistband and another in the trunk of the vehicle he used.

Vick’s prior criminal history includes a federal felon in possession of a firearm conviction and an attempted second-degree murder conviction, stemming from his attack on a law enforcement officer in Nash County in 1997.

The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

The case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated the case.