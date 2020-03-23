Nash County Manager request residents to use online services

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Nash County Manager Zee Lamb is asking residents to use the county’s online services before considering an in-person visit to any facility, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are requesting that residents do business with the county through our services online, over the phone, or by email whenever possible. If you visit our website, www.nashcountync.gov, you will find a link to all of our services you can access remotely,” Lamb said. “You can also find local information regarding COVID-19 from our website, our Facebook page, or ask Coronavirus related questions from our new hotline 252-459-9819.”

Some Nash County services require in-person visits; however, residents should call ahead to confirm a visit is necessary and make an appointment when possible.

As of Sunday, March 22, Nash County has three presumptive positive cases of COVD-19.