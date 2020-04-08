Nash County reports its first COVID-19 death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 death in Nash County.

Health officials said a Nash County man in his 70s died Tuesday.

The patient had underlying conditions and died from complications related to the disease, the Nash County Health Department said on Wednesday.

William Hill Jr., Nash County’s Health Director stated, “It is with great sadness that we announce our first death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread across our State and Nation.”

Nash County wants residents to stay home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I want our community to know that their decisions impact the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hill said.