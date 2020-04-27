Nash County reports its 2nd COVID-19 death

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Health Department is reporting the second COVID-19 death in Nash County.

Health officials said a Nash County man in his 50’s died on Saturday, April 25 and due to the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

The patient had underlying conditions and died from complications related to the disease.

William Hill Jr., Nash County’s Health Director stated, “Out condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of this patient. this global pandemic truly hits deep into our hearts when it begins to impact the people we know and care for. For that reason it is urgent we put our best efforts forth to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Nash County wants residents to stay home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I want our community to know that their decisions impact the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hill said.