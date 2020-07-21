Nash County Sheriff investigates Monday morning shooting

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On Monday, July 20 at approxiamtely 05:08: a.m., Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9200 block of Sara Lissa Lane in Middlesex in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim lying on the pathway near the residence.

The victim had lost a substantial amount of blood due to a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The suspect, identified as Jason Everette Hill, had already left the scene with his girlfriend, Taylor Lynn Walters.

Nash County EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to WakeMed Raleigh Campus, where the victim was rushed into surgery.

During the investigation, deputies acquired the suspect’s address.

As deputies and investigators proceeded to the suspect’s address, Hill was located operating a vehicle near his residence.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and Hill was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators were able to locate and seize the firearm used in this incident, an AK-47 7.62 × 39 mm rifle.

The reason for the shooting remains under investigation.

Hill received a $200,000 bond with the first appearance set in Nashville District Court for Tuesday, July 21.

He remains in the custody in the Nash County Detention Center.