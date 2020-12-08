Nash County Sheriff searching for missing 21-year-old last seen December 4

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help in locating a missing 21-year-old last seen December 4.

Andre Jesus Raya was last seen in the afternoon of Friday, December 4.

Raya is described as being 6’0” in height, approximately 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He owns and operates a dark blue four-door 1997 Mazda Protégé with North Carolina registration plate PMF-9821.

This investigation is still ongoing by the detectives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know the whereabouts of Andre Jesus Raya contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.