Nash County Sheriff’s deputy rescues child being pulled away from shore in Carteret County

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies rescued a child who was being pulled away from shore by strong ocean currents at a beach in Carteret County over the weekend.

According to the NCSO, Captain Allen Wilson saw a group of six small children playing in the ocean in the area of Pine Knolls Shores and Atlantic Beach, with no parents or guardians nearby.

Captain Wilson saw the ocean current pull a girl further out into the ocean, away from the group, and saw a boy trying unsuccessfully to bring her closer to shore.

Captain Wilson then grabbed a flotation device and floating ring from a nearby pool and swam out 100 yards to rescue the girl.

The girl was brought safely to shore and was checked out be medical personnel.

She was not hurt and was released.