Nash County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Coffee and Conversation’ event

NASHVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to attend its “Coffee and Conversation” event with Sheriff Keith Stone next Wednesday.

The public can enjoy coffee and speak with Sheriff Stone and NCSO deputies on Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Corner Coffee Cafe, located at 201 West Washington Street in Nashville.

The purpose of the event is to allow citizens to get answers to their questions about crime and law-enforcement, and to allow deputies to get to know the residents they serve.

