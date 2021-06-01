Nash County woman wins $320,788 Fast Play jackpot with new 50X the Cash ticket

RALEIGH – Deborah Moody of Spring Hope couldn’t believe her luck when her Fast Play ticket won her a $320,788 jackpot.

“It was great,” she said. “And I was happy.”

Moody purchased her winning $10 50X the Cash ticket from the Shop N Save on North Pine Street in Spring Hope.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. Moody’s win marks the first jackpot win for a 50X the Cash ticket since its launch in April. A $10 ticket receives the full jackpot amount.

Moody claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $226,960.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

