RALEIGH, N.C. – Already the winner of a Cash 5 jackpot, Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope found herself back in the winner’s circle Wednesday, this time collecting the first $700,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game.

Marshburn previously won a Cash 5 jackpot of $307,726 in June of 2008.

“I doubled my win this time,” Marshburn said. “Next time I’m coming for the million.”

Marshburn, 57, bought her lucky $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Stop N Shop on East Nash Street in Spring Hope.

“I looked at it and I just couldn’t believe it,” Marshburn said. “I’m just very blessed.”

Marshburn claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $497,073.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Three $700,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. A $10 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Nash County build the new Red Oak Elementary School. For details on other ways Nash County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section