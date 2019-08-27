Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson Child Advocacy Center to host grand opening Tuesday

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)
Officials from several local counties will celebrate the grand opening of a regional Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount on Tuesday night.
The Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson (NEW) Children’s Advocacy Center, located at 116 North Englewood Drive, is a member of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, which provides multiple services for abused children at one location, with the help of local child protective services, law enforcement, prosecutors, medical and mental health providers.
The public is invited to meet the staff of the NEW Children’s Advocacy Center, and tour the facility, on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.