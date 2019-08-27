Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson Child Advocacy Center to host grand opening Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)

One man is hospitalized in critical condition, and another man is in jail after an alleged assault at a home in New Bern on Sunday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at 409 Hyman Road in New Bern.

At the home, deputies found Jason Ray Rochelle, age 41, of Hyman Road, who was injured from an assault.

Investigators identified Guy Hawkins Jr., age 44, of Hyman Road, as the suspect in the assault.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, felony manufacturing marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Craven County Detention Center on a $255,000 bond.

Deputies said Rochelle was initially taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, and was transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is listed in critical condition.