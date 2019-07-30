Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools superintendent resigns

Dr. Shelton Jefferies in a photo from the Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools website.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools officials announced Monday night that Superintendent Dr. Shelton Jefferies would resign.

The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education accepted Jefferies’ resignation during a meeting Monday evening, according to a news release from the school system.

Brian Miller, the chief of staff for the school system, was chosen to fill in until an interim superintendent is chosen, the news release said.

The last day for Jefferies will be Friday.

“The board will begin the process of selecting interim leadership and its next superintendent immediately,” the news release said.