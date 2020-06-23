National and local efforts to support Black-owned businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) As calls to support Black-owned businesses continue, many local shops are seeing more customers than ever before.

While their businesses may not be new, more people are taking the time to learn about them.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 110,000 Black-owned businesses in North Carolina.

There are hundreds in the east including G-K Cafe and Catering in Greenville.

They have been here in the east for over a decade. Owner Gail Phelps tells 9 On Your Side that due to COVID-19 they took a hit losing around 50% of their support which came to the catering portion in their business.

Right now Phelps says that she has seen business picked up over the past few weeks.

While she doesn’t know exactly if the increase if due to the state’s reopening or the national push to support Black-owned businesses; she says, either way, she’s grateful.

“But I feel like we are all in this together. With COVID, Black Lives Matter we’re all in this together and it’s going to take all of us working together to get through this,” said Gail Phelps, Co-Owner, GK Cafe & Catering

There’s another push on social media too, including a local Facebook group.

It was specifically created for Black and minority businesses to promote products and services.

This group has over 500 members from all over Eastern North Carolina. There is even another local Facebook group that encourages support of Black and minority-owned food trucks, catering services, and restaurants. The group has over 3,000 members in it.

Phelps says during this time it’s important to keep the faith and for all business owners no matter their color, to stick together.