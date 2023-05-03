GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Each year, on the first Thursday of May, people across the United States are invited to pray for the nation.

On Thursday, the National Day of Prayer will hold events across the nation and in Eastern North Carolina. The theme for this year’s prayer event is from James 5:16b, Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”

On Thursday, churches and other religious venues will be participating in the 71-year-old tradition through live streams and in-person gatherings.

To find a gathering, click here.