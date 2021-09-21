National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, inc. honors fallen EastCare Parademics

(Pitt County, NC) — The Southern Route of the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride Inc. will be cycling through Pitt County on Wednesday, September 22nd to honor the memory of the EastCare Paramedics who crashed in 1987.

The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride honors Emergency Medical Services personnel through long-distance cycling events that memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve daily, who have become sick or injured while on duty, and who have died in the line of duty.

The seven-day ride began Sunday, September 19 in Davidson, NC, and will close approximately 550 miles later in Richmond Virginia on Saturday, September 25, 2021. On Wednesday, the group will leave Smithfield at 7:30 am and cycle to the Vidant EastCare Helipad arriving at 5:00 pm (weather permitting) to honor then Pitt County Memorial Hospital lead pilot Perry L. Reynolds, 39, chief flight nurse Mike McGinnis, 32, and assistant chief flight nurse Pam Demaree, 28, who died in a flight crash on Thursday, January 8, 1987.

Pitt County EMS will have a truck on-site to commemorate the occasion. “Pitt County is honored that the Memorial riders will be coming into Greenville to honor the memory of fallen EMS personnel. We offer prayers for continued safety and well-being for the riders as well as first responders everywhere,” says Jim McArthur, Deputy Director – EMS Coordinator Pitt County Emergency Management

The cyclists will be escorted by the Greenville Police Department from Speedway at Highway 264/Allen Road and plan to depart for Roanoke Rapids early on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

For information, please contact the Southern Route Coordinator, Hope Lineberry: 336-745-1213.