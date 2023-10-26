AURORA, N.C. — Individuals and families from across the region will gather to celebrate “the natural history right under our feet” in Eastern North Carolina this Saturday.

“National Fossil Day Celebration” will be held at the Aurora Fossil Museum in Aurora. It kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy music, games, and prizes. They will also be able to search the museum’s fossil pits for 5- to 23-million-year-old fossilized shark teeth, courtesy of Nutrien Phosphate-Aurora. They will also see the installation of a rare, fossilized horse tooth discovered by one of our IMAGINE-NC camp attendees in the fossil pit and donated to the museum.

Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. Paleontologists, educators, and students will be joining in the day’s activities. Any fossils found in the museum’s Fossil Park pits may be taken home for further study and for the collector’s personal fossil collection.

The Aurora Fossil Museum Board of Directors will also be recognizing Stuart Clayman for his ongoing support of the Aurora Fossil Museum at noon. Clayman first contacted the museum in 2016 to seek the identification of his fossil finds. Arrangements were made for Clayman to have one-to-one time with Museum Educator Dr. George Oliver, Jr.

After a few “Dr. George Workshops,” Clayman progressed into helping others identify their fossils. Throughout the years, Clayman has made many donations and contributions to support the museum and has volunteered to help with various projects and programs, including funding renovations, supporting the museum during the global shutdown, and helping to promote the museum’s community activities.

Clayman also supported the museum’s acquisition of fossil displays from another museum. The fossil displays, dubbed “The Clayman Collection,” will allow the museum to offer rotating exhibits and provide content to update exhibit rooms.