HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock will celebrate its National Night Out in October.

On October 4, the City of Havelock and MCAS Cherry Point will be hosting its 38th Annual National Night Out. The event’s focus will be on community resources so that citizens will have access to valuable information.

The event will include free food and drinks like pizza, hotdogs, cotton candy, kettle corn and soda. There will also be bouncy houses, face painting, a Boys Scouts rope bridge and much more.

The event lasts from 4-7 pm and will be held at Walter B. Jones Park,, located at 2 Governmental Avenue in Havelock. For more information on the event, click here.