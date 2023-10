GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Night Out has two dates this year.

Greenville, Havelock and River Bend will each celebrate their events Tuesday evening. Most of Eastern North Carolina held events on August 1. The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Activities start at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville.

Havelock’s National Night Out runs from 4-7 p.m.

River Bend will begin its festivities at 5 p.m.