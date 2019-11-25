National Park Service rescues 7 green sea turtle hatchlings

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – This week staff from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were able to rescue seven green sea turtle hatchlings.

The park service said the turtles made it safely to the ocean.

The hatchlings’ nest was discovered at the top of a dune, located around half-mile south of Ramp 38.

Over 90 other green sea turtle hatchlings were recovered and safely released.

The park service says the discovery of the nest brings this year’s total number of nests on the Seashore to 473.

The previous record was 325 nests.