KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A naturalization ceremony will be held on the Fourth of July in Kinston.

The Lenoir County Historical Association will be hosting the ceremony for at least 25 new citizens of the United States of America at historic Harmony Hall, located at 109 E. King St. in Kinston.

The event will begin at 10 am and will include Congressman Greg Murphy, Linda Sutton of the Lenoir County County Commissioners and Kinston Mayor Don Hardy. Each person will receive a pocket-sized copy of the United States Constitution. It will be the first time this has been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact the Lenoir County Historical Association at harmony.hall.kinston@gmail.com.