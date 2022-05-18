KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was Nature Homeschool Day, and the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center in Kinston is teaching children about the environment.

Kids got to explore the different kinds of plants and animals near the Neuse River. Activity leaders say this was a beneficial way to get kids out.

“So to get kids into the woods, turn over some logs and ask them questions of how these animals and plants are connected and hit on how we affect the same environment. I think that’s very key for kids to get away from the screen for a little bit and do some hands-on smelling and touching kinda thing,” says Andy Bennett, an employee of the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center.

For more information on the center, click here.