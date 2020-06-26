Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigates Camp Lejeune Marine found unresponsive

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is investigating the death of a Camp Lejeune Marine.

Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on June 24, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded to a call for assistance in locating an active duty Marine who disappeared in the waters near the French Creek boat dock Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, emergency services personnel entered the water and found Hollinger unresponsive.

Medical aid was rendered and the Marine was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as LCpl David W. Hollinger, a Combat Engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Hollinger’s next-of-kin was notified the evening of the 24th.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.