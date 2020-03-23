Live Now
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune implements no visitor policy due to COVID-19

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) is further expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

In alignment with current visitation policies at hospitals throughout Eastern North Carolina, NMCCL is prohibiting visitors across all areas of the Medical Center and Emergency/Trauma Department effective Monday.

The following areas will allow only one healthy adult visitor after an on-site screening:

  • Labor & Delivery
  • Mother Baby Unit
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
  • Pediatric patients (accompanying visitor must be parent or caregiver

Medical providers and nurses will work with families on a case-by-case basis who have special circumstances such as a critically ill or injured family member.

Patients with mobility limitations can be provided an NMCCL escort upon arrival to the Medical Center.

Contact the Quarterdeck if you need assistance: (910) 451-3079.

Upon entry to NMCCL, patients and visitors should expect screening for respiratory symptoms.

Individuals can also screen symptoms at home before entering any medical facility: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html

