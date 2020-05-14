Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune moves into phase one of reopening of services

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) has carefully designed a phased reopening plan based on current COVID-19 data in our area and the state of North Carolina.

Beginning Friday, May 15, NMCCL will enter phase one of reopening of services.

During Phase One, NMCCL will begin scheduling appointments for outpatient services at a limited capacity; appointment availability will still be limited.

NMCCL has not returned to full staffing schedules in order to maintain safe social distancing for our health care workers.

The staff will be making every effort to contact patients whose previous appointments were postponed due to COVID-19.

If a patient has not been contacted by my May 22, they are encouraged to call the Appointment Line at (910) 450-4357.

Several COVID-19 policies will remain in place during Phase One: